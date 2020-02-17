This $10 USB 3.0 adapter lets you use an old hard drive with your Mac (45% off)

- Feb. 17th 2020 2:39 pm ET

0

WEME (99% positive all-time feedback from 10,000+) via Amazon offers its USB 3.0 to SATA Hard Drive Adapter for $9.99 Prime shipped when applying code IVXN3OJ2 at checkout. Normally selling for $19, today’s discount shaves off nearly 48%, comes within $0.50 of our previous mention, and marks the third-best price we’ve tracked. Featuring USB 3.0 connectivity, you’re looking at up to 480MB/s transfer speeds. This is a great option for salvaging data off old hard drives or reusing storage with your current computer and it works with both 2.5- and 3.5-inch hard drives. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 640 customers.

If you’re looking for a more affordable way to breath new life into an old hard drive, Sabrent’s USB 3.0 adapter will only run you $87. One downside here though is that you’re only looking at support for a 2.5-inch hard drive, unlike the 3.5-inch compatibility you’d find on the lead deal. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 8,700 customers.

Speaking of storage options, we’re still seeing LaCie’s Rugged 2TB USB 3.0 Hard Drive on sale for $80. That’s $20 off what you’d typically pay and a durable way to add some storage to your everyday carry.

WEME USB 3.0 to SATA Hard Drive Adapter features:

WEme USB 3.0 to SATA adapter allows you to connect any 2.5 or 3.5 SATA drive to your computer for faster data transferring. Back up, move or archive your iMac Macbook Air Microsoft Surface Pro ultrabooks and PC HDD files quickly and easily. Super-fast USB 3.0 data transfer rates ensure file transfers speeds up to 5Gbps in minimal time.

