Dell’s 34-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor sees $220 discount, more from $120

- Feb. 18th 2020 11:13 am ET

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is currently offering the Dell P3418HW 34-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor for $469 shipped. Down from $690, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, one of the first price drops we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Headlined by its 34-inch 1080p display, Dell’s monitor also packs a curved form-factor alongside 99% coverage of the sRGB color space. Adding this to your workstation brings with it plenty of screen real estate for getting work done and more. There are a triage of options for pairing with your computer, including HDMI, DisplayPort, and Mini DisplayPort inputs. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more from $120.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with your newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

Dell 34-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor features:

Display content at up to 2560 x 1080 resolution using the P3418HW 34″ 21:9 IPS Curved Monitor from Dell. This monitor features a curved display with a panoramic view and a more uniform focal distance, meaning that you won’t have to move your eyes as much as with a flat screen monitor. The integrated adjustable stand allows you to tilt, swivel, and adjust the height of your monitor for optimal working conditions.

