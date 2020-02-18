Get lifetime access to this intelligent brand logo generator for $40

Every brand needs a strong logo, but hiring a good graphic designer can be expensive. My Brand New Logo is an affordable alternative — this platform uses AI to generate beautiful logos with a couple of clicks. You can get lifetime access now for just $39.99 at 9to5Toys Specials.

Unless you are a professional designer, creating a high-quality logo from scratch is a daunting task. But with My Brand New Logo, you can allow AI to do the heavy lifting.

To get started, you simply input the name of your brand and your tagline. In addition, you can add keywords and colors to assist the app. Within seconds, My Brand New Logo produces a selection of sleek modern logos to pick from.

The algorithms follow design principles from top branding firms, and no two logos look the same. When you find something you like, you can easily change the colors and adjust the shapes to make the logo truly yours.

My Brand New Logo offers high-res downloads in scalable SVG format, with full copyright for commercial and non-commercial projects.

Order My Brand New Logo now for $39.99 to get lifetime access with 250 downloads.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!