This Hisense 58-inch 4K UHDTV with Roku is a bargain at $278 shipped

Walmart offers the Hisense 58-inch 4K HDR Smart Ultra HDTV with Roku for $278 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $400. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention and the best price we’ve tracked to date. Hisense offers a budget-friendly approach with a 58-inch display packed with smart features thanks to Roku functionality. HDR functionality ensures that you can take advantage of the latest content. You’ll get three HDMI 2.0a ports, alongside USB, optical, RCA, and Ethernet connectivity. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

If you’re looking for a bit more screen real estate, consider our mention of Sceptre’s 65-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV for $350 from last night. You’ll get a larger display here alongside additional HDMI ports at a slight price increase.

Hisense 58-inch 4K Smart UHDTV features:

Easy to use. Smart to own. Movies, TV shows, Sports, Games, Music and Broadcast TV the content options are ENDLESS with the R6E Series 4K UHD Hisense Roku TV. Featuring 4K Ultra High Definition resolution that has more pixels then HD, this TV packs incredible detail into an HDR-enhanced display that boosts contrast in the lightest and darkest areas of the screen. Other features of the R6E Series Hisense Roku TV include Motion Rate processing technology that minimizes lag or shaking in fast-action scenes and Wi-Fi.

