Save $150 on Sceptre’s 65-inch 4K HDR UHDTV, now marked down to $350

- Feb. 17th 2020 5:10 pm ET

$500 $350
Walmart currently offers the Sceptre 65-inch 4K UHDTV for $349.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $900, we’ve more recently been seeing it sell for $500 or so. Today’s offer is $50 under our previous holiday mention and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you’re looking to recreate the big-screen experience at home, then Sceptre’s 65-inch UHDTV is a compelling option to consider, especially at this price. It’s equipped with a 4K HDR panel, four HDMI ports, a USB hub and more. This model doesn’t feature smart capabilities, so you’ll have to supply your own streaming media player. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Thinking you’ll want to wall-mount your new UHDTV? This $25 adjustable mount at Amazon has over 28,000 customers vouching for it with a 4.5/5 star rating, and is a superb option for getting the television at the perfect angle for movie nights and more. Plus, it’s a great way to squeeze every penny out of your savings.

While you’re upgrading your home theater, Sevenhugs’ Smart Remote X is definitely worth a look for cutting out the tedium of having remotes for every device. Right now it’s $80 off the regular price and marking a new all-time low.

Sceptre 65-inch 4K UHDTV features:

With a Sceptre 65-inch LED 4K Ultra HDTV (U650CV-U), entertainment is transformed into an epic adventure. The unequalled color and clear brilliance of 4K (3840 x 2160 or over eight million pixels) will provide more natural and lifelike images than have ever been viewed on a 65-inch screen. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

