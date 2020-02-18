Logitech Mac and PC accessories on sale from $16 in today’s Amazon Gold Box

- Feb. 18th 2020 6:55 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Logitech Mac and PC accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Deals at start $15.99 across a variety of speakers, mice, and more. One standout for us is the K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac at $37.50. That’s down from the usual $55 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. With built-in solar panels, you won’t have to worry about charging your keyboard. It’s also made for Macs, so you’ll have access to all of the shortcut keys you would expect. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 4,200 Amazon reviewers. You’ll find even more top picks down below.

Another standout and Amazon all-time low is the Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Speaker System for $49.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $70 after dropping from the original $100 price tag. Notable features here include a sleek design, on-speaker controls, and Bluetooth connectivity. Rated 4/5 stars.

You can check out the rest of today’s sale here for additional deals on Logitech accessories for both Mac and PC. But be sure to act quickly, as this sale is slated to conclude tonight.

Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Mac Keyboard features:

  • Solar-powered keyboard: No battery hassles—any light source keeps your keyboard charged for at least three months in total darkness
  • Only 1/3-inch thick: Ultra-thin design adds sleek style to your workspace
  • Familiar Mac layout: All the keys you’re used to, plus a Launchpad hot key, are exactly where you expect them

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable.
