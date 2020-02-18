Add Ryobi’s 18V cordless inflator to your arsenal for $69 (Reg. $99)

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Cordless Inflator with a charging kit for $69 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $99 but trends around $90 these days. We’ve previously seen it as low as $64 in a 1-day sale. This model offers a compact design, making it an ideal partner for inflating bike tires, basketballs, and more. Plus it ships with an 18V battery and wall charger, so if you’re already in the Ryobi ecosystem, there is even more value here. Rated 4.4/5 stars by nearly 750 Home Depot reviewers.

Drop the cordless build and save nearly 50% off today’s featured deal. The EPAuto 12V Portable Air Compressor is $35 and offers everything you need to inflate tires and more. It features a 12-DC plug, making it an ideal companion for your car, which is great if you ever find yourself in a bind on the road. It has stellar ratings with over 10,000 Amazon reviewers leaving a combined 4.4/5 star score.

Ryobi 18V Power Inflator Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Power Inflator Kit with 1.3 Ah Battery and 18-Volt Charger. This tool is perfect for tires and small inflatables ranging from 0-150 PSI. The cordless convenience allows for use in virtually any location, such as tight spaces or corners. Upgrade to LITHIUM+ Batteries for lighter weight and even better performance. Best of all, this kit is part of the RYOBI ONE+ World’s Largest 18-Volt Tool System*. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless Power Inflator Kit includes a 1.3 Ah battery, an 18-volt charger, nozzle accessories, and an operator’s manual.

