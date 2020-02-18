Add Milwaukee’s M12 cordless driver + LED light to your DIY kit: $99 (20% off)

Home Depot is offering the Milwaukee M12 Cordless ¼-inch Hex Screwdriver and LED Worklight Kit for $99 shipped. Normally $125, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. I use Milwaukee M12 tools personally and absolutely love them. They’re small and fit into your hand easily. The hex driver here ensures that you’ll be able to drive screws and bolts simply, and the LED flashlight will illuminate any work area. Plus, you’ll score two batteries, a charger, a bit set, and a carrying bag. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Given that you’re saving around $26 here, why not spend some of that cash on getting an even larger assortment of bits? This 40-piece set from DEWALT is available on Amazon for $25 Prime shipped.

If you don’t need the Milwaukee namesake or bundle kit with multiple batteries, there are ways to save quite a bit. You can get the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill/Driver for $46.50 shipped on Amazon. Keep in mind that this model isn’t nearly as sleek as the M12 above, meaning it’ll be a bit more cumbersome to deal with. Plus, there’s no bundled carrying case, bit set, or flashlight here.

Milwaukee M12 Hex Screwdriver + LED Light Kit features:

The M12 Screwdriver with Free LED Light and 40-Piece Bit Set comes with everything you need to finish virtually any job at home or on the job site. This Milwaukee screwdriver and LED work light both run on the two included M12 REDLITHIUM batteries and charger for long-running out-of-the-box performance. The LED work light has a head that rotates 90° for convenient work site lighting and a magnetic back that lets you place it where you need. A quick-change chuck lets you swap out bits on the Milwaukee M12 cordless screwdriver with just one hand so that you can get back to work with no fuss. The driver provides 175 in. lbs. of torque to drive into tough material. With its lightweight design, the Milwaukee screwdriver is comfortable to use all day long.

