Take $200 off Pioneer’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver with GPS, now down to $450

- Feb. 18th 2020 4:51 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Pioneer 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver (AVIC-5201NEX) for $449.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $650, today’s offer saves you $200, beats our previous mention by $30, and returns the price to its all-time low. Featuring an over 6-inch touchscreen display, Pioneer’s CarPlay receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. Plus, on top of its CarPlay support, this model has built-in GPS for providing navigation directions even when a phone isn’t connected. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 185 customers.

If you’re looking for a perfect way to leverage some of the savings from today’s lead deal, consider iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount. It’ll keep your iPhone in view for taking advantage of iOS 13’s new CarPlay functionality. I’ve been using this one for over a year now and have been thrilled with the quality. And if you don’t already have a spare Lightning cable at your disposal, grabbing Anker’s highly-rated MFi Cable is a must for taking advantage of CarPlay.

For something a bit more affordable, you can bring CarPlay to your ride for $250 with JVC’s 6.2-inch receiver. That’s $100 off the going rate and a great way to take advantage of the featured perks without breaking the bank.

Pioneer 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Enjoy smart driving and car entertainment with this in-dash Pioneer navigation receiver. Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Siri Eyes Free, it provides intuitive operation via the 6.2-inch touch screen display or voice command. The Dual Zone Entertainment feature of this Pioneer navigation receiver lets you install rear-seat monitors to provide different content to your passengers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
eBay Daily Deals pioneer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go