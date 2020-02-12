Bring CarPlay to your ride for $250 with JVC’s 6.2-inch receiver (Save $100)

- Feb. 12th 2020 2:51 pm ET

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JVC 6.2-inch CarPlay In-Dash Receiver for $249.99 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Normally selling for $350, today’s offer saves you $100 and matches our previous mention for the all-time low from back in August. Bringing a 6.2-inch touchscreen to your car, JVC’s receiver makes it easier to keep an eye on navigation directions and much more while commuting. CarPlay is at the center of the experience, which received some notable enhancements with iOS 13 last fall. I’ve been hitting the road with Siri as my copilot thanks to CarPlay for over a year, and can’t recommend it enough. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

JVC’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of CarPlay functionality. Complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable. Or if you want to take advantage of iOS 13’s ability to run different apps on your iPhone and the CarPlay unit, iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount is a must.

If the featured deal doesn’t cut it for your CarPlay needs, or you’d like to take advantage of Android Auto, we’re seeing a variety of Kenwood receivers on sale from $330. You’ll be able to save upwards of $200 by taking advantage of these deals, which are worth a closer look right here.

JVC 6.2-inch CarPlay In-Dash Receiver features:

Listen to tunes while driving with this 6.8-inch JVC media receiver. K2 technology expands frequencies to capture the original quality of a master sound, and its Time Alignment feature delays the closest speakers so audio reaches your ears at the same time. This JVC media receiver is Bluetooth-enabled to stream music wirelessly from your phone.

