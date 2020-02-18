The North Face has a new collection for February to update your gear for spring training. From shoes for boosting your next workout to lightweight jacket for transitioning into spring, this line has everything you need. It also features accessories that will make your hiking and traveling experience a breeze. Prices in the new collection range from $24 to $280 and they’re hundreds of options for men and women. Head below the jump to find our top picks from The North Face’s new gear.

New Shoes for Men

The North Face has a new style of shoes for men called the Oscilate Running Sneaker. Designed with a sleek and curved appearance to take with you on the trail or streets. Its sock-like fit adds support as well as a dual-cushioning system. This style is also very lightweight and has a 360-degree flexible knit material for a natural stride. These shoes come in two color options and are priced at $140.

Lightweight Layers for Spring

Rain or shine, the Arque Active Trail Futurelight Pullover will be a go-to in your wardrobe. This breathable and waterproof jacket is great for workouts or hikes. It features a large kangaroo pocket for storage and and large zippered slits for added comfort. Plus, there are reflective details to keep you visible in low light. This pullover is priced at $229.

New The North Face Women’s Apparel

One of the most notable items from this collection is the women’s Motivation Fleece Mockneck Pullover that’s priced at $70. I love the fit of this pullover because it has a trendy cropped fit and a high neckline. It can easily be layered under a vest or jacket and it features moisture-wicking material for added comfort. This pullover will pair nicely with leggings or shorts alike and comes in multiple color options.

Finally, an item you will gravitate to all spring and that you can wear now is the 1996 Retro Nuptse Vest. This packable option is great for traveling and storing away when not in use. It’s also water-resistant and its goose down material adds warmth in cool weather. You can choose from several color options and each style has a large chest logo that’s very stylish. This vest is priced at $179 and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come.

Which item from The North Face’s new collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Under Armour ColdGear Line in our guide here.

