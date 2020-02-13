We still have a few weeks of winter left and the Under Armour ColdGear line was designed to help keep you warm during your workouts. This stylish gear is not only fashionable but also functional with fabric and properties to keep you warm. Whether you’re looking to head outside for a winter run or traveling to hit the slopes, this collection is a great option. Under Armour’s ColdGear apparel was developed to be a staple in every athlete’s closet and a piece of equipment that can’t be lived without. Head below the jump to find our top picks from Under Armour’s ColdGear line with prices starting at $20.

“Athletes can adapt to humidity. They can adapt to heat. They can adapt to altitude, but it’s very difficult for human physiology to adapt to the cold.” Paul Winsper, VP Human Performance and Research at Under Armour

UA SweaterFleece 1/2 Zip Pullover

Under Armour’s ColdGear line has three main properties including 4-way stretch, active-odor control, and quick-drying comfort. That’s why one of our favorite options from this line is the men’s SweaterFleece 1/2 Zip Pullover. This pullover is extremely versatile and can easily be layered. This style can be worn year-round with tights during runs, jeans for casual outings, or shorts during spring golf tournaments. You can choose from an array of color options and it’s priced at $75.

ColdGear Run Tights

This collection features lightweight fabric that sits next-to-skin, while still keeping the body’s core temperature warm. This material was made to help lessen distractions and less layers keeps you from feeling weighed down. Another standout from this line is the ColdGear Run Tights for men. These tights are great for winter workouts and have a zippered pocket to store small essentials. They’re priced at $80 and will be a go-to this winter.

ColdGear Authentic Mock Top

Finally, for women, the ColdGear Authentic Mock Top is a must-have and priced at $50. Designed to feel like the weight of a t-shirt, this top is lightweight and sweat-wicking. It’s available in three color options and rated 4.7/5 stars with over 400 reviews from Under Armour customers. Also, this top would be great worn with the ColdGear Reactor Jacket for added warmth and comfort throughout our outdoor workouts. Both pieces have a sleek design that will help to keep you focused and ready to hit the trail.

Which item from Under Armour’s ColdGear collection is your favorite? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to the best packable vests for men under $60.

