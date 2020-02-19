B&H offers hefty discounts on MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Pro for a limited time

- Feb. 19th 2020 6:57 am ET

B&H has launched a new Apple sale this week that’s focused on pro-grade machines and the latest releases out of Cupertino. Amazon is matching select offers throughout. Free shipping is available for all.

B&H is taking $300 off Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro in both standard configurations with deals from $2,099. Amazon is matching these offers at this time. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned ‘Magic’ keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 64GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Hit the jump for even more deals from today’s sale…

Those looking for a desktop solution can take up to $400 off Apple’s latest iMacs, including both entry-level and Pro models. Deals start at $999 on baseline 21-inch iMac with even the high-end iMac Pro offerings marked down as well.

As we told you earlier this week, B&H is also offering rare discounts on the new Mac Pro. You can save $500 off various models, delivering new all-time lows in some instances. Check out our previous coverage for more.

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

