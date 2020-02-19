Crate & Barrel is now launching a new collection for spring called Japan x Scandi. This new line takes elements from Japanese as well as Scandinavian backgrounds and mixes them into one collection. Everything in this line has pops of blue hues and a minimalistic look. A few of these simple pieces include dinnerware, bedding, furniture, and more. Prices in the new line range from just $3 for chop sticks and go up to $3,000 for select furniture. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Crate & Barrel Japan x Scandi collection.
“Japanese and Scandinavian minimalism evolved at different times, yet the two regions both became famous for valuing natural light and natural wood. Both cultures like to keep things simple yet beautiful. And when their shared style elements and famous decorative techniques combine in this new collection, they make us feel calm, at ease and right at home.”
Simplistic Dinnerware Collection
Bedding and Pillows
Furniture
Finally, the furniture in this line is very unique and will create a modern and stylish look to any space. One of our favorite pieces is the Olsen Small Console Table with Storage. This piece would look stunning in an entryway or used under a TV. Its brass legs give it a sleek look and the drawers ridges make this piece completely unique. It’s priced at $1,099 and can be used in an array of ways in your home.
Which item from the new collection did you find most eye catching? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Target’s new luggage line collection called “Open Story” in our guide here.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!