Crate & Barrel is now launching a new collection for spring called Japan x Scandi. This new line takes elements from Japanese as well as Scandinavian backgrounds and mixes them into one collection. Everything in this line has pops of blue hues and a minimalistic look. A few of these simple pieces include dinnerware, bedding, furniture, and more. Prices in the new line range from just $3 for chop sticks and go up to $3,000 for select furniture. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Crate & Barrel Japan x Scandi collection.

“Japanese and Scandinavian minimalism evolved at different times, yet the two regions both became famous for valuing natural light and natural wood. Both cultures like to keep things simple yet beautiful. And when their shared style elements and famous decorative techniques combine in this new collection, they make us feel calm, at ease and right at home.” Simplistic Dinnerware Collection

$50 and will be a go-to this spring and summer when hosting events. One of spring’s biggest trends is tie die and the Omri Blue and White Serving Bowl is a must-have from this new line. This can be used to serve salads throughout the spring or used as a fruit bowl. It’s priced atand will be a go-to this spring and summer when hosting events.

Another piece from this collection that’s a standout is the Kai 11-inch Noodle Bowl with Chopsticks for $19.95 . This classic Japanese bowl has large handles for easy carrying and it’s dishwasher as well as microwave safe. Plus, it can also be used for serving or for yourself depending on the portion size.

Bedding and Pillows

$30 to $200. Spruce up your bedding for spring with the Crate & Barrel Japan x Scandi Haana Blue Floral Bed Linens . This bedding features cheerful blue blossoms that are sure to brighten any room. The duvet cover and shams are made of a lightweight linen material that was designed to be ultra-soft. Better yet, the shams are reversible and have a navy satin finish on one side. The bedding in this line ranges fromto

Furniture

Finally, the furniture in this line is very unique and will create a modern and stylish look to any space. One of our favorite pieces is the Olsen Small Console Table with Storage. This piece would look stunning in an entryway or used under a TV. Its brass legs give it a sleek look and the drawers ridges make this piece completely unique. It’s priced at $1,099 and can be used in an array of ways in your home.

Which item from the new collection did you find most eye catching? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Target’s new luggage line collection called “Open Story” in our guide here.

