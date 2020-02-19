Lexar Fingerprint USB Flash Drives on sale: 128GB $40, 64GB $28, more

- Feb. 19th 2020 9:30 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Lexar 128GB JumpDrive Fingerprint-enabled USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $39.99 shipped. Also at B&H. For comparison, it typically sells for $55. Today’s offer is $10 less than our previous mention. Features include a built-in fingerprint scanner, which can track up to 10 users at once. But don’t worry about the extra security slowing you down, as it promises “ultra-fast recognition in less than one second.” Includes 256-bit encryption and a 3-year warranty. Rated 3.8/5 stars. Head below for additional models on sale.

Other models on sale:

If you don’t need the integrated fingerprint features here, consider going with a PNY Elite-X 128GB flash drive for 50% less. Its ultra-thin design is sure to stay out your way while working. Nearly 800 reviewers have left a 4.5/5 star rating so far.

Lexar JumpDrive Finerprint USB Flash Drive features:

  • Up to 10 fingerprint IDs allowed
  • Ultra-fast recognition – less than 1 second
  • Easy set-up, no software driver needed (**Fingerprint registration software only compatible with Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10. Software required to create/edit accounts and adjust partition size. Regular flash drive use compatible with Windows, Linux and macOS.)
  • Securely protects files using 256-bit AES encryption
  • Three-year limited warranty

