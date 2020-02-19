StarTech Dual 4K Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station drops to $200 ($65 off)

Amazon is currently offering the StarTech Dual 4K Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station for $199.75 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Having just dropped from $265, today’s offer saves you 25%, is only the second notable discount we’ve seen, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. With the ability to deliver 60W of power to a connected MacBook, StarTech’s dock features eight ports for expanding a paired machine’s I/O. Thunderbolt 3 capabilities allow you to drive two 4K displays simultaneously thanks to either the dual DisplayPort outputs or pair of USB-C ports. There’s also Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.0, and more. Plus, you’ll get a 28-inch Thunderbolt 3 cable. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re after a more affordable alternative while still looking to grab the same Apple-friendly design, Elgato’s Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock will only set you back $100 at Amazon. This model, as the name implies, features a more compact form-factor that offers HDMI, DisplayPort, USB 3.0, and Gigabit Ethernet. That’s still a respectable array of I/O, especially for adding to your mobile kit. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Another discount we’ve spotted that’ll pair well with your MacBook is on LaCie’s Rugged 500GB Portable USB-C SSD. Currently $50 off, it has dropped to an Amazon low at $130.

StarTech Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station features:

This plug-and-play Thunderbolt 3 docking station works with your TB3 or USB-C (USB 3.1 Gen 2) host laptops, tablets and smartphones. Plug-and-play right out of the box with no time-consuming driver installations required; 0.7m Thunderbolt 3 Certified host cable included and built-in mounting holes for flexible setup including hoteling and hot-desk setups

