LaCie’s Rugged 500GB Portable USB-C SSD gets $50 drop to $130 (Amazon low), more

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged 500GB Portable USB-C Solid State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and matches the all-time low set only once before. Housed within LaCie’s signature rugged, orange housing, its portable SSD is based around a Seagate FireCuda NVMe drive. It sports an IP67-waterproof rating, giving the SSD a 3-meter drop tolerance, as well as 2-ton crush resistance. Thanks to USB-C connectivity, you’re looking at upwards of 950MB/s transfer speeds and the ability to ditch a dongle when pairing with your Mac or iPad. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 530 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Update 2/19 @ 2:48pm: We’ve now spotted the Seagate 2TB FireCuda Internal SSHD for $59.99 shipped at Amazon. That’s $25 off the recent pricing there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Ditch the SSD functionality and bring home a larger capacity drive instead by going with LaCie’s Rugged USB-C 2TB Portable Hard Drive. It will run you $100 at Amazon right now, offering some notable savings compared to the featured solid state option.

The aforementioned LaCie offer isn’t the only storage discount we tracked today. Earlier we spotted Lexar’s Fingerprint Flash Drives on sale starting at $28. These USB 3.0 drives include a built-in fingerprint scanner, 256-bit encryption, and a 3-year warranty.

LaCie Rugged 500GB SSD features:

LaCie Rugged SSD offers filmmakers and DITs a boost in every way thanks to Seagate FireCuda NV Me solid state drive speeds of up to 950MB/s, extreme IP67-rated water resistance, three-meter drop resistance, and hardware encryption in a palm-sized solution. Enjoy spacious capacity of 500GB and seamless connectivity using the included USB cables for compatibility with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB 3. 0 on both Mac and Windows computers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!