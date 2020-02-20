elago is back at it with another AirPods case, leaning heavily on those retro vibes once again. The new AW5 AirPods case is compatible with both first and second-generation models with a Game Boy-like design that’s sure to please Nintendo and Apple enthusiasts alike. Full details, pricing, and availability can be found below.

elago unveils latest retro accessory

If you’re familiar with elago’s offerings, you know they’ve been cranking out some sweet Apple accessories for a while now, including these Nintendo-inspired cases. The latest of which arrives with Game Boy stylings in your choice of two different colors, black or gray.

Aside from a non-functioning screen and buttons, there’s the usual keychain clip that makes it easy to attach AirPods to pants or a backpack. The flip-top lid reveals your earbuds and cutouts on the bottom reveal a charging port. Wireless cases are also compatible here.

Pricing and availability

The new elago AW5 AirPods case is available for purchase today starting at $11.99 via Amazon. Your choice of black or gray stylings completes today’s offerings.

Specifications

Classic handheld game console design makes your AirPods unique and adorable.

Compatible with Apple AirPods 1 and 2. The case supports wireless charging for the Apple AirPods Wireless Charging Case.

The case is made of flexible, impact-resistant silicone material. This added layer will prevent scratches and buffs up protection from external impacts.

There’s a special anti-slip coating inside the cap. Please push it down completely and adjust the case to make it fit perfectly.

