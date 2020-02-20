eufy wireless home security systems now 30% off at Amazon, deals from $166.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off eufy home security systems. You can score the eufyCam E Wireless Home Security System for $215.99 shipped. Regularly $300, today’s deal is $84 in savings and the best price we can find. Featuring two cameras, this kit provides your home/office with 100% wire-free, 1080p surveillance, both indoors and out. This eufyCam E bundle also includes the Home Base Station, a series of mounts for both inside and out, all the cables you’ll need to get going, and a 16GB microSD card that can store “up to one-year’s worth of recordings.” No additional monthly fees apply here. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. Head below for even more eufy home security deals.

You can browse through the rest of today’s eufy Gold Box sale right here. Another standout and a great alternative to today’s lead deal is the eufyCam E 1-cam bundle at $166.59. Regularly $238, this is a very similar indoor/outdoor bundle but it only includes a single camera. The eufy Security Spaceview S Baby Video Monitor is also at a great price today. Now $139.99, it usually sells for $200 and carries a 4+ star rating.

For additional home security upgrades, check out this deal on Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor and these passcode-enabled Kwikset locks.

eufyCam E Wireless Home Security System:

365-day Battery Life: The 100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (or 3 years in Standby Mode) per charge, indoors and out.

Full HD Surveillance: 1080p resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality both day and night.

No Monthly Fees: eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. (30s footage, 10 times per day per camera)

