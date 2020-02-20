eufy wireless home security systems now 30% off at Amazon, deals from $166.50

- Feb. 20th 2020 7:48 am ET

Get this deal
30% off from $167
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off eufy home security systems. You can score the eufyCam E Wireless Home Security System for $215.99 shipped. Regularly $300, today’s deal is $84 in savings and the best price we can find. Featuring  two cameras, this kit provides your home/office with 100% wire-free, 1080p surveillance, both indoors and out. This eufyCam E bundle also includes the Home Base Station, a series of mounts for both inside and out, all the cables you’ll need to get going, and a 16GB microSD card that can store “up to one-year’s worth of recordings.” No additional monthly fees apply here. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers. Head below for even more eufy home security deals.

You can browse through the rest of today’s eufy Gold Box sale right here. Another standout and a great alternative to today’s lead deal is the eufyCam E 1-cam bundle at $166.59. Regularly $238, this is a very similar indoor/outdoor bundle but it only includes a single camera. The eufy Security Spaceview S Baby Video Monitor is also at a great price today. Now $139.99, it usually sells for $200 and carries a 4+ star rating.

For additional home security upgrades, check out this deal on Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor and these passcode-enabled Kwikset locks.

eufyCam E Wireless Home Security System:

  • 365-day Battery Life: The 100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (or 3 years in Standby Mode) per charge, indoors and out.
  • Full HD Surveillance: 1080p resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality both day and night.
  • No Monthly Fees: eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. (30s footage, 10 times per day per camera)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
30% off from $167
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Eufy

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard