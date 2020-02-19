These passcode-enabled Kwikset locks fall as low as $40 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Lock (99110-009) for $93 shipped. That’s a $22 savings off regular pricing and the best offer we can find right now. Whether you have an interior or exterior door that needs secured, this all-in-one deadbolt is worth your consideration. It combines a passcode-enabled deadbolt with a handle, significantly streamlining the amount of hardware on your door. Eight customizable access codes can be added and a 30-second auto-locking timer ensures that security takes place is automatically. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Kwikset lock on sale for $40.

We also spotted the Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt (92640-001) for $40.09 shipped at Amazon. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. I recently purchased two of these for my new home. Installation was simple and I love that a custom auto-locking timeframe be chosen from a range of 10-99 seconds. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now that your home is secured, it may be time to upgrade to smart lighting. Yesterday’s deal on three TP-Link Dimmer Switches is still live, allowing you to score them all for $85.

Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Lock features:

Keyless entry convenience with a one touch locking motorized deadbolt and easy install with just a screwdriver

8 customizable access codes for increased security and a 30 second auto locking option

For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed

