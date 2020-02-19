These passcode-enabled Kwikset locks fall as low as $40 at Amazon

- Feb. 19th 2020 2:28 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Lock (99110-009) for $93 shipped. That’s a $22 savings off regular pricing and the best offer we can find right now. Whether you have an interior or exterior door that needs secured, this all-in-one deadbolt is worth your consideration. It combines a passcode-enabled deadbolt with a handle, significantly streamlining the amount of hardware on your door. Eight customizable access codes can be added and a 30-second auto-locking timer ensures that security takes place is automatically. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another Kwikset lock on sale for $40.

We also spotted the Kwikset Keypad Deadbolt (92640-001) for $40.09 shipped at Amazon. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. I recently purchased two of these for my new home. Installation was simple and I love that a custom auto-locking timeframe be chosen from a range of 10-99 seconds. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Now that your home is secured, it may be time to upgrade to smart lighting. Yesterday’s deal on three TP-Link Dimmer Switches is still live, allowing you to score them all for $85.

Kwikset SmartCode Electronic Lock features:

  • Keyless entry convenience with a one touch locking motorized deadbolt and easy install with just a screwdriver
  • 8 customizable access codes for increased security and a 30 second auto locking option
  • For use on exterior doors where keyed entry and security is needed

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Kwikset

About the Author