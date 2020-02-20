Apple’s official 12.9-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Folio hits Amazon low at $170

Amazon offers the official Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Folio for $169.99 shipped. As a comparison, it sells for $199 direct from Apple with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. We’ve only seen it discounted twice previously. Apple’s official Smart Keyboard Folio delivers a full QWERTY typing experience, making it easier to type documents and create content on-the-go. Without a built-in battery, thanks to the Smart Connector system, you won’t have to worry about another device to charge up. It simply uses the iPad Pro’s power supply, instead. Learn more here.

So perhaps dropping $170 on a case, even with an integrated keyboard, isn’t really on the bucket list. Instead, consider snagging an affordable case and cover combination instead. This model from JETech comes in seven different colors and have thousands of happy customers over at Amazon. You’ll get both a case for protecting the back of your device and a cover to keep the screen free of any scratches. It’s a great option that won’t break the bank but still provides enough peace of mind, too.

Apple Smart Keyboard Folio features:

The new smart keyboard Folio is designed to deliver a great typing experience on a full-size keyboard whenever you need it.

No need for batteries or pairing. Its durable lightweight cover protects both the front and back of your new 12.9-Inch iPad Pro.

Simply attach to your new iPad Pro and Type away.

Compatible with 12.9-Inch iPad Pro (3rd Generation).

