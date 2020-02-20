Polaroid’s iPhone-enabled ZIP photo printer drops to $80 at Amazon (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Polaroid ZIP Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer for $80 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Polaroid’s ZIP lets you turn photos captured on your iPhone into physical prints. It pairs with your device over Bluetooth and prints 2×3-inch photos thanks to the company’s Zink technology. This is a great way to enjoy pictures taken at family gatherings, with friends, and more. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

If you don’t need the more premium capabilities, mainly the smartphone integration, picking up a standard instant camera may be a better bet. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera at $49 is a great option and will score you some notable savings over the lead deal.

Or if you opt for the lead deal, a perfect way to use your savings is to stock up on some of Polaroid’s Zink photo paper. Over at Amazon, a 30-pack will run you $20, which will have you ready to take plenty of photos in the futue.

P olaroid ZIP printer features:

Print your social media and camera memories instantly with the unique Polaroid ZIP Mobile Printer. Simple one-touch operation makes it easier than ever for the whole family, from kids to young adults, to get in on the instant print action! Just connect to your smart phone or tablet via Bluetooth or NFC, and watch your pictures come to life as pocket-sized photo prints that you can share.

