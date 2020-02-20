Polaroid’s iPhone-enabled ZIP photo printer drops to $80 at Amazon (Save $20)

- Feb. 20th 2020 3:52 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Polaroid ZIP Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer for $80 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer saves you 20% and marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Polaroid’s ZIP  lets you turn photos captured on your iPhone into physical prints. It pairs with your device over Bluetooth and prints 2×3-inch photos thanks to the company’s Zink technology. This is a great way to enjoy pictures taken at family gatherings, with friends, and more. Over 5,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating

If you don’t need the more premium capabilities, mainly the smartphone integration, picking up a standard instant camera may be a better bet. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera at $49 is a great option and will score you some notable savings over the lead deal.

Or if you opt for the lead deal, a perfect way to use your savings is to stock up on some of Polaroid’s Zink photo paper. Over at Amazon, a 30-pack will run you $20, which will have you ready to take plenty of photos in the futue.

Polaroid ZIP printer features:

Print your social media and camera memories instantly with the unique Polaroid ZIP Mobile Printer. Simple one-touch operation makes it easier than ever for the whole family, from kids to young adults, to get in on the instant print action! Just connect to your smart phone or tablet via Bluetooth or NFC, and watch your pictures come to life as pocket-sized photo prints that you can share.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Polaroid

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go