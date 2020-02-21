Arlo Q delivers 1080p feeds and cloud recording for $100 ($30 off)

Today only, Newegg offers the Arlo Q 1080p Security Camera for $99.99 shipped when promo code 93XPF84 is applied during checkout. That’s down $30 from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low. It’s also $11 less than our previous mention. This Arlo Q cam sports full 1080p resolution, two-way audio, and free 7-day cloud recording. It’s a great way of breaking into the world of Arlo without paying for high-end bundles like the brand’s Ultra offerings. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Need a lower-cost alternative? Consider going with Wyze Cam at around $25. To be honest, there’s a lot to like about Wyze Cam when going head-to-head with Arlo Q. You’ll get 14-day DVR functionality and 1080p feeds. But expanding your setup to include additional cameras won’t come as naturally as it would if you were in the Arlo ecosystem. Check some of our previous Wyze reviews to get a better feel for their offerings.

Arlo Q features:

Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately)

1080p HD resolution- Live stream sharp HD resolution from anywhere using your smartphone, tablet, or computer

Enhanced night vision capability lets you see clearly even in total darkness. Motion Detection Range, Adjustable up to 50 feet.,Wireless Range:300 feet line of sight

Records motion or sound-triggered events in your cloud to be accessed from anywhere via the Arlo app

