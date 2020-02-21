JOBY’s HandyPod is a must-have for iPhoneographers at $30 (Save 25%)

- Feb. 21st 2020 3:29 pm ET

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JOBY HandyPod Smartphone Tripod for $29.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 25% and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, you can grab the tripod itself without the smartphone adapter for $20 at Amazon. Doubling as a tripod and grip, HandyPod is a solid way to enhance an on-the-go photography setup, especially if your main camera is an iPhone. JOBY delivers on that by including an adjustable mount with HandyPod that can hold a wide range of different smartphones. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 150 customers. More details below.

If you’ll be leaning more towards pairing the flexible tripod with a GoPro or already have a smartphone adapter, consider saving a bit more with the JOBY GorillaPod 325 Stand at $15. You’ll bring home one of JOBY’s more flexible tripods, but while pocketing some extra savings. 

Speaking of ways to upgrade your mobile photography setup, this morning in our Smartphone Accessories roundup we spotted a deal on Aukey’s Ora Clip-On Camera Lens. Having dropped to $13 at Amazon, there’s 35% in savings to be had.

JOBY HandyPod Smartphone Tripod features:

Provide flexible mounting for your smartphone with this black Joby HandyPod kit. The included clamp with locking lever securely holds your device in place, and the rubber touch points ensure an ergonomic grip. This Joby HandyPod kit has a sturdy glass-filled composite construction for durability and delivers versatile functionality as a handheld support or desktop tripod.

