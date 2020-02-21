Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Ora Clip-On Camera Lens $13 (Reg. $20), more

Aukey-TMUS (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Ora Smartphone Camera Lens for $12.99 Prime shipped when code ZC2Y3XNJ has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $20, today’s offer saves you 35%, is $3 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked to date. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, Aukey’s camera attachment brings both macro and wide-angle lenses to your iPhone or other smartphone. It has a clip-on form-factor, meaning you can easily attach it when out and about capturing photos, or remove it in-between shoots. Over 885 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • RAVPower 40W 3A Car Adapter: $7 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ code ECHOQEDX
  • Aukey 60W GaN USB-C PD Charger: $23 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
    • w/ code NMXPM6IC
  • Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger: $16 (Reg. $25) | Amazon 
  • August’s 3rd-Gen. Smart Lock drops to best price since the holidays at $81
  • Aukey Air Vent Car Mount 2-Pack: $9 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
    • w/ code IBE2S6RU
  • OtterBox Symmetry Incredibles iPhone 8 Case: $13 (Reg. $20) | Amazon

The Ora 2-in-1 Lens Kit includes a 140° Wide-Angle Lens and a 10x Macro Lens– the perfect combination for taking travel snapshots, wide landscapes, detailed close-ups, and unique selfies. The wide-angle lens opens up your field of view for breathtaking landscape photos or expanded selfies. 

Crafted with aluminum alloy for high durability & deluxe feel, and coated multi-element glass to minimize ghosting, reflections, lens flare, and other light artifacts. The wide-angle lens attachment simply screws onto the macro lens to provide the 140° wide-angle view

