Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Ora Clip-On Camera Lens $13 (Reg. $20), more

Aukey-TMUS (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its Ora Smartphone Camera Lens for $12.99 Prime shipped when code ZC2Y3XNJ has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $20, today’s offer saves you 35%, is $3 under our previous mention, and the best we’ve tracked to date. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, Aukey’s camera attachment brings both macro and wide-angle lenses to your iPhone or other smartphone. It has a clip-on form-factor, meaning you can easily attach it when out and about capturing photos, or remove it in-between shoots. Over 885 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

The Ora 2-in-1 Lens Kit includes a 140° Wide-Angle Lens and a 10x Macro Lens– the perfect combination for taking travel snapshots, wide landscapes, detailed close-ups, and unique selfies. The wide-angle lens opens up your field of view for breathtaking landscape photos or expanded selfies. Crafted with aluminum alloy for high durability & deluxe feel, and coated multi-element glass to minimize ghosting, reflections, lens flare, and other light artifacts. The wide-angle lens attachment simply screws onto the macro lens to provide the 140° wide-angle view

