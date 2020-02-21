Enjoy up to 67% off digital Avengers, X-Men, and Star Wars comics from $1

ComiXology is ending the week by kicking off not just one, but two different collections of Marvel graphic novel deals. In its Gerry Duggan sale, you’ll find a variety of titles penned by the famed author starting at under $1. One standout is on Infinity Wars at $5.99. Down from $17, today’s discount saves you 65% and matches the lowest offer we’ve seen to date on a digital copy. By now you’ve almost certainly seen the MCU’s take on Infinity War, but this 320-page graphic novel offers a different look at the events surrounding the Infinity Gauntlet. Head below for more standouts from today’s Marvel sales.

On top of the aforementioned Marvel sale, ComiXology has also launched a batch of discounts on titles starring Jean Grey and Emma Frost. Prices start at under $1 here as well, with a variety of issues to choose from throughout the X-Men universe and beyond. Shop the entire sale right here or head below for some top picks.

Other notable deals include:

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get access to a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 1-month for free.

Infinity Wars synopsis:

What does Infinity hold for the Marvel Universe? As the Infinity Stones come to Earth, so too comes the war for control over them — with Captain Marvel, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange, Loki and more on the front lines! But none who wields the stones truly understands the power they contain — or comprehend what it would take to bring them to their end! The nature of the cosmos itself hangs in the balance as we learn the answer to the heroes’ most pressing question: Who is Requiem?

