Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds hit an Amazon low at $79 (Reg. $100)

- Feb. 21st 2020 6:53 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Powerbeats3 Wireless In-ear Headphones in white for $79 shipped. Originally $200, today’s deal is down from the usual $100 price tag and $1 less than our previous mention. This is also a new Amazon all-time low in this color. Powerbeats3 are backed by Apple W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after five minutes of powering up, you’ll have one hour of playback. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save a ton and go with Anker’s SoundBuds Curve wireless headphones at $27. You’ll get similar looks to the Powerbeats3 above, for much less, however, you’ll miss out on the W1 chip connectivity. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have left 4+ star ratings.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Connectivity Technology: Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom
  • Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts. Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk
  • With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low
  • Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training. Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

