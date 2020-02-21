Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds hit an Amazon low at $79 (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Powerbeats3 Wireless In-ear Headphones in white for $79 shipped. Originally $200, today’s deal is down from the usual $100 price tag and $1 less than our previous mention. This is also a new Amazon all-time low in this color. Powerbeats3 are backed by Apple W1 chip with fast pairing, Siri control, and up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. One neat feature is after five minutes of powering up, you’ll have one hour of playback. Rated 4/5 stars.

Save a ton and go with Anker’s SoundBuds Curve wireless headphones at $27. You’ll get similar looks to the Powerbeats3 above, for much less, however, you’ll miss out on the W1 chip connectivity. Thousands of Amazon reviewers have left 4+ star ratings.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Headphones feature:

Connectivity Technology: Wireless Connect via Class 1 Bluetooth with your device for wireless workout freedom

Up to 12 hours of battery life to power through multiple workouts. Take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with RemoteTalk

With Fast Fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback when battery is low

Sweat and water resistance to handle tough training. Flexible, secure-fit earhooks maximize comfort and stability

