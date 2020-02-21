Save big on previous-gen. Macs, iPads, more in today’s Woot sale (Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished Apple iPads, Macs, and more from $75. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout offering is iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi 16GB at $189.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 and Apple offers refurbished versions at $210 currently. Notable features here include a 7.9-inch Retina display and Apple’s A8 chip. You’ll also get Touch ID support and a 1080p HD camera on the front. Ideal for kids that want or need an iPad, especially if you’re not wanting to spend big on the latest models. Includes a 90-day warranty. More below.

Woot has additional previous-generation Apple products on sale from $75 in today’s promotion. You’ll find a wide range of offerings including iPads, iMacs, and MacBooks. Again, you won’t find the latest and greatest technology here, but certainly, the price points are attractive if you’re in need of a low-risk purchase. A 90-day warranty is included across the board. Check out the entire sale here.

iPad mini 4 features:

iPad mini 4 is astonishingly thin at 6.1 mm, is our lightest iPad ever at 0.65 lb., and fits easily in one hand. It packs 3.1 million pixels in its new fully laminated 7.9-inch Retina display. It includes the A8 chip with 64-bit architecture, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, new cameras, ultrafast wireless, and up to 10 hours of battery life—all in a solid aluminum unibody enclosure, in three gorgeous metal finishes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

