Amazon Fire TV discounts from $25: 4K Stick at $35, Recast $145, and more

- Feb. 23rd 2020 8:26 am ET

0

Amazon has kicked off a sale on its lineup of streaming media players headlined by its Fire TV Stick 4K for $34.99 shipped. Normally selling for $50, that’s good for a 30% discount, ties our previous mention, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Amazon has brought 4K HDR support to its latest Fire TV Stick, alongside a bundled Alexa Voice Remote that makes searching for content a breeze. Plus, all of your favorite shows from streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, and more are available here. Those who don’t need 4K can pick up the entry-level Fire TV Stick for $25, down from $40. Both carry 4.5+ star ratings from over 139,000 shoppers. Head below for more Amazon Fire TV deals.

The Fire TV discounts don’t stop there today, as Amazon is also offering the Recast Two-Tuner OTA DVR 500GB is on sale for $144.99, down from $230. You can also step up to the 1TB Four-Tuner model, which is down from its regular $280 price tag to $194.99. Both discounts match our previous mentions and have only been bested by the holiday 2019 price cuts. Recast allows you to record content thanks to its built-in DVR capabilities and more. Rated 4/5 stars from over 4,600 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Lastly, we’re also seeing the most recent iteration of Amazon’s Fire TV Cube on sale, which has dropped to $90. That’s $10 under our previous mention, with today’s offer saving you $30 overall. With built-in Alexa, Fire TV Cube allows you to not only use your voice to control what content is on the TV, but also the rest of your smart home and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 6,300 customers.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K features:

With more power, a lightning-fast processor, and support for 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Fire TV Stick 4K allows you to enjoy a more complete 4K Ultra HD streaming experience. Finding 4K Ultra HD content has never been easier on Fire TV—just press and ask, “Alexa, find 4K movies,” or browse recommendations on your home screen. Fire TV Stick devices have more storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Best Streaming Media Player Deals

In recent years, the streaming media player market has expanded exponentially to include price points for every budget. On top of nearly every major player being involved in this space, various TV manufacturers are now building in streaming functionality to their products. Apple, Roku, Xioami, and Amazon remain to be the most popular names amongst the set-top streaming box category.
Home Theater

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go