Amazon’s latest Anker sale has USB-C chargers, power banks, more from $10

- Feb. 24th 2020 10:05 am ET

0

AnkerDirect via Amazon has kicked off its latest sale, this time headlined by its PowerPort Atom III USB-C PD Charger at $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $36, today’s offer saves you 38%, is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Sporting both USB-C PD and GaN power tech, this wall charger can replenish connected devices with 30W speeds. You’ll find a low-profile design that won’t hog too much space in your bag, meaning it’s perfect for charging an iPhone, iPad, and more while traveling. We said it was “this year’s best iPhone charger” in our hands-on review. Reviews over at Amazon reflect that, as over 495 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Other notable deals include:

Anker PowerPort Atom III Power Bank features:

Combining Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology with Power Delivery for USB-C, PowerPort Atom III Slim charges a huge range of devices at unprecedented speed. At only 0.63 inches thick, PowerPort Atom III Slim is small enough to fit into those awkward spaces behind furniture.

If you’re on the go, it’ll fit effortlessly into any bag or even pocket for easy portability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go