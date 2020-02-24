Amazon’s latest Anker sale has USB-C chargers, power banks, more from $10

AnkerDirect via Amazon has kicked off its latest sale, this time headlined by its PowerPort Atom III USB-C PD Charger at $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $36, today’s offer saves you 38%, is one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale, and matches the Amazon all-time low. Sporting both USB-C PD and GaN power tech, this wall charger can replenish connected devices with 30W speeds. You’ll find a low-profile design that won’t hog too much space in your bag, meaning it’s perfect for charging an iPhone, iPad, and more while traveling. We said it was “this year’s best iPhone charger” in our hands-on review. Reviews over at Amazon reflect that, as over 495 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Other notable deals include:

Anker PowerPort Atom III Power Bank features:

Combining Anker’s PowerIQ 3.0 technology with Power Delivery for USB-C, PowerPort Atom III Slim charges a huge range of devices at unprecedented speed. At only 0.63 inches thick, PowerPort Atom III Slim is small enough to fit into those awkward spaces behind furniture. If you’re on the go, it’ll fit effortlessly into any bag or even pocket for easy portability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!