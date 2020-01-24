The second-half of 2019 saw Anker release several compelling charging solutions for today’s modern devices. We recently went hands-on with the brand’s 100W PowerPort Atom PD 4, which is arguably the best charger on the market in 2020. However, today we’re looking at something a bit more travel-friendly. Anker’s PowerPort Atom III Slim wall charger arrives with an uber-portable design and 30W USB-C charging speeds.

While there are plenty of portable chargers that push this type of USB-C output on the market today, Anker has nailed a few key elements on the Atom III Slim. First and foremost is the low-profile design that’s comparable to a credit card in size. Head below for a few quick hands-on thoughts and more.

First the Atom III Slim facts |

Anker’s PowerPort Atom III Slim arrives as one of the smallest 30W USB-C chargers on the market today. It’s just 0.63-inches thick and offers a collapsible design. With USB-C connectivity, it’s designed to tackle a variety of products, from the latest Android and iPhone devices, to iPads, and even Apple’s smaller MacBooks.

Inside is a GaN or gallium nitride battery, which is the latest in consumer-focused charging technology. GaN lets brands like Anker shrink down existing tech and put it into smaller products, which is what we’re detailing here today.

In comparison to in-the-box chargers for some of the biggest products out there, Anker promises increased performance by as much as 250%. That’s highlighted in comparison to Apple’s entry-level iPhones, while you can count on a 100% boost up against Samsung’s S10 stock charger, and 150% better than the 11-inch iPad Pro USB-C option included with purchase.

…and now the review |

There’s a lot to like about what Anker is doing here. The PowerPort Atom III Slim delivers notable power at 30W that packs enough juice for smartphones and tablets in a small footprint.

As you can see in the image above, there’s not a lot to the charger itself, and the slim design lends itself well for both travel or as a permanent charger. It’s particularly nice for desk or home theater setups where your outlets have little space, making it difficult to power up devices with traditional chargers. The combination of a slim design and downward-facing port, make this one of the most versatile options out there.

30W speeds are good enough to handle most devices on the market today, short of Apple’s latest MacBooks. For me, I’m interested in simplifying as much as possible, which is my only downfall about this charger. It can’t handle my 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is why I loved Anker’s 100W PowerPort Atom PD 4 so much. But I recognize that I likely don’t fall into the same category as most users.

If you’re looking for a travel or dedicated USB-C charger that’s ideal for everything short of power-hungry devices, then the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim is worth a look. At the time of our writing, it’s just $22 over at Amazon, which is a very compelling price. Those packing the latest smartphones from Apple and various Android manufacturers should upgrade to this wall charger and never look back.

