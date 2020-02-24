Score a low on Audio-Technica’s Bluetooth Headphones at $65.50 (Reg. $129)

Amazon is currently offering the Audio-Technica ATH-S700BT Bluetooth Headphones for $65.60 shipped. Having dropped from $129, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Audio-Technica’s headphones are based around dual 40mm drivers, which get paired with a built-in headphone amplifier in order to provide “clear and accurate sound reproduction from wireless audio signal.” Enjoy up to 6-hours of playback on a single charge. The design is rounded out by the professional-grade build quality you’d expect from the brand. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 190 customers. More details below.

Stick with the Audio-Technica branding and quality while saving even more by scoring the lower-end ATH-M20x Monitor Headphones at $49. You’ll be ditching the more premium audio array and wireless design, but those just making their way into the professional music scene will find these to be solid entry-level cans.

For more discounted headphones, be sure to swing by this morning’s Anker sale, which has some true wireless models and more.

Audio-Technica Bluetooth Headphones features:

The ATH-S700BT offers clear, full-bodied audio reproduction with Bluetooth wireless operation. The headphones are equipped with a mic, and music and volume controls, allowing you to easily answer calls, adjust volume and handle playback (play, pause, fast-forward and rewind) of music and video on compatible smartphones and other portable devices.

