DJI Osmo Pocket records buttery smooth footage in 4K at $270 (Reg. $349)

Today only, Woot offers the DJI Osmo Pocket Handheld Camera for $269.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Usually selling for $349, like you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 23%, beats our previous mention by $4, and matches the all-time low. DJI Osmo Pocket delivers buttery-smooth footage thanks to its 3-axis stabilization system. On top of that, the built-in 1/2.3-inch sensor means you’ll be able to record videos in 4K at 60FPS with an 80-degree field of view. When it comes to images, you’re looking at being able to capture 12MP stills. Over 645 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head over to DroneDJ for additional details.

A more affordable way to upgrade you on-the-go photography kit is with DJI’s OSMO Mobile 3 Gimbal for $102 at Amazon. Here you’ll need to leverage a smartphone’s camera for actually recording content. But for notably less than the featured deal, you’ll still enjoy similar 3-axis stabilization technology.

Save even more when opting for something like the GorillaPod GripTight ONE Stand at $25. This won’t allow you to capture smooth video, but it will make mobile photography even easier. I picked one of these up to use with my iPhone 11 Pro, and have found it to be a great option so far. The compact size is easily one of its most recommendable features, but being able to secure my handset just about anywhere is hard to beat, as well.

DJI Osmo Pocket features:

3-Axis Mechanical Gimbal: The Osmo Pocket camera is equipped with a remarkable 3-axis stabilized gimbal and a new algorithm that ensures a control accuracy of ±0.005° and maximum control speed of 120°/s. Amazingly Powerful Performance: Osmo Pocket snaps photos in stunning detail, thanks to a 1/2.3-inch sensor, 80° FOV, and f/2.0 aperture. It can also shoot 4K/60fps video at 100Mbps and photos at 12 MP with a pixel size of 1.55 μm for footage worth sharing every time.

