KitchenAid's 12-inch Compact Convection Oven is now $60 off at $80 shipped

- Feb. 24th 2020 12:01 pm ET

Reg. $140 $80
Amazon is now offering the KitchenAid 12-inch Compact Convection Countertop Oven (KCO253CU) for $79.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $140 at Amazon and Best Buy, it is currently on sale for $129 at Home Depot. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. “Sized just right for a countertop and big enough to roast a chicken,” this model is great for snacks and treats or full meals and “preheats more quickly than a standard oven.” It boasts five cooking functions including convection, bake, toast, broil and warm, with a 60-minute timer and a series of included accessories: broil pan, a pair of reversible shelves, grill rack, and the drip tray. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of Best Buy customers. More details below.

If the expanded form-factor on today’s lead deal is a bit much for your countertop cooking needs, considering the Black+Decker 4-Slice Toaster Oven at half the price. It’s a little bit smaller so you’ll have a harder time getting an entire chicken in there, but it will certainly do the trick when using the main oven is just too much work. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 650 Amazon customers.

Today’s Amazon Gold Box is offering deep deals on select T-Fal kitchenware, but be sure to head over to our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on robot vacuums and much more.

KitchenAid 12-inch Convection Countertop Oven:

Bake muffins, heat pizza and cook casseroles in this KitchenAid compact oven. Sized just right for a countertop and big enough to roast a chicken, this unit preheats more quickly than a standard oven, saving time and energy. Two reversible oven racks in this versatile KitchenAid compact oven create six cooking positions.

