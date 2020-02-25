Amazon has the Bowflex Home Gym on sale for $360 shipped today (Reg. $400+)

- Feb. 25th 2020 1:32 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $400+ $360
0

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym for $359 shipped after you clip the on-page $40 coupon. Originally $500, this model has dropped down to the $400 range as of late. Today’s deal is a straight $40 discount and, while we did see deeper deals over the holidays, is the best we can find. If you’re looking to take your 2020 fitness regimen to the next level, this is it. Skip having to go to the gym entirely by putting one of these Bowflex units in the basement. It supports over 25 different exercises that cover the entire body with over 200-pounds of resistance. The bench converts to a rolling seat while the built-in media rack can be configured in several different ways including a “Lower Pulley or Squat Station.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, with today’s deal price, the entire home gym setup above is just slightly more than the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weights set at $330. Having said that, if you think you can get away with a basic dumbbell set instead, there are options for significantly less out there. This CAP Barbell 150-Pound Set includes a rack as well as pairs of dumbbells from 5 to 25-pounds. It sells for well under half the price of today’s home gym at $150, just don’t expect it to transform into a squat station.

We also have some smart fitness tech on sale right now including Samsung’s Galaxy Fit at $69 (Reg. $99) and the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds at the Amazon all-time low. On the fashion side of things, Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale is offering deals from $10 and today’s Gold Box has 20% off ASICS gel running shoes.

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym:

  • 25 plus exercises that cover the entire body
  • Over 200 pounds of Power Rod resistance
  • Bench converts to a rolling seat for aerobic rowing
  • Built in media rack; 4 Position Lower Pulley or Squat Station
  • Multiple cable pulley positions allow you to easily change the angle of resistance and increase effectiveness of many exercises

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $400+ $360
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Bowflex

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard