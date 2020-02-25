Amazon has the Bowflex Home Gym on sale for $360 shipped today (Reg. $400+)

Amazon is now offering the Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym for $359 shipped after you clip the on-page $40 coupon. Originally $500, this model has dropped down to the $400 range as of late. Today’s deal is a straight $40 discount and, while we did see deeper deals over the holidays, is the best we can find. If you’re looking to take your 2020 fitness regimen to the next level, this is it. Skip having to go to the gym entirely by putting one of these Bowflex units in the basement. It supports over 25 different exercises that cover the entire body with over 200-pounds of resistance. The bench converts to a rolling seat while the built-in media rack can be configured in several different ways including a “Lower Pulley or Squat Station.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

All things considered, with today’s deal price, the entire home gym setup above is just slightly more than the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weights set at $330. Having said that, if you think you can get away with a basic dumbbell set instead, there are options for significantly less out there. This CAP Barbell 150-Pound Set includes a rack as well as pairs of dumbbells from 5 to 25-pounds. It sells for well under half the price of today’s home gym at $150, just don’t expect it to transform into a squat station.

We also have some smart fitness tech on sale right now including Samsung’s Galaxy Fit at $69 (Reg. $99) and the Powerbeats3 Wireless Earbuds at the Amazon all-time low. On the fashion side of things, Joe’s New Balance Flash Sale is offering deals from $10 and today’s Gold Box has 20% off ASICS gel running shoes.

Bowflex PR1000 Home Gym:

25 plus exercises that cover the entire body

Over 200 pounds of Power Rod resistance

Bench converts to a rolling seat for aerobic rowing

Built in media rack; 4 Position Lower Pulley or Squat Station

Multiple cable pulley positions allow you to easily change the angle of resistance and increase effectiveness of many exercises

