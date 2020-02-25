Add IRWIN’s One-Handed Bar Clamp/Spreader to your DIY arsenal, now at $19.50

Amazon is now offering the IRWIN QUICK-GRIP One-Handed Bar Clamp/Spreader for $19.98, but your total will drop to $19.34 in the cart. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart when you choose free store pickup at checkout. Regularly up to as much as $42, this model more regularly sells for around $25 and is now at the lowest price we can find. This 24-inch clamp/spreader can sustain up to 300-pounds of clamping pressure and features new removable swivel jaws and non-marring pads. It also, as the name suggests, has a one-handed quick release trigger. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

However if you’re just after a simple clamp, check out the Yost Tools F-Clamp at $12 Prime shipped. It has a slightly wider opening at 30-inches and can impart up to 600-pounds of force, by comparison to our lead deal, but you won’t get the fancy handle and one-handed operation here.

Speaking of tools an DIY projects, you can score $50 in Lowe’s credit for $45 today. That’s on top of the tools deals we have right now including this SKIL plug-in 7A drill at 50% off. And don’t forget to browse through our DIY guide for tips and must-have tools to tackle just about any job around the house or office.

IRWIN QUICK-GRIP One-Handed Bar Clamp:

New Quick-Change button easily converts clamp to spreader

New removable, swivel jaws and non-marring pads

I-beam bar design reduces bending and flexing even under extreme pressure

300 lbs of sustained clamping pressure

One-handed Quick-Release trigger releases the clamp instantly

