Amazon Cloud Cam sees 50% discount, returning to all-time low at $60

Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Cloud Cam Indoor Security Camera for $59.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Usually fetching $120 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and returns the price to match an Amazon low. Amazon Cloud Cam works with Alexa, delivering live feeds to your display-enabled Echo devices, Fire TV, and smartphone. Not only will adding this into your smart home bolster its security, but you’ll also be able to take advantage of Amazon’s in-house delivery service. Learn more about how to get started with Key by Amazon right here. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 500 customers.

For those that never anticipate taking advantage of Amazon’s unique delivery service, save even more by bringing home the TP-Link Kasa Spot Camera at $40. Not only will you pocket an extra 33% in savings, but this option adds Assistant control into the mix alongside the Alexa functionality present in the Cloud Cam.

Or if you want to go all-in on a home security setup, Arlo’s Ultra 4K Camera System is down to $378 and includes a bundled Video Doorbell. You’d normally pay $500 for this package, making the offer hard to pass up on if you’re looking to add some extra security to your home.

Amazon Cloud Cam features:

Works with Amazon Key, exclusively for Prime members in select cities and surrounding areas. An Amazon Key-compatible smart lock is required to activate Amazon Key. With Amazon Key, watch your delivery happening live or view a video clip of it later. Check in on your front door any time in 1080p Full HD. Watch, download, and share the last 24 hours of motion alert video clips for free.

