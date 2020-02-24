Arlo’s Ultra 4K Camera System bundles a Video Doorbell at $378 (Reg. $550), more

Amazon currently offers the Arlo Ultra 4K 1-Camera System bundled with a Video Doorbell for $378 shipped. Typically selling for $550, we saw it drop to $440 in December, with today’s price cut beating that by $62 and marking a new all-time low. For comparison, you’ll pay $380 for the camera system by itself. Headlined by 4K HDR recording, Arlo’s security system lets you monitor a location with a 180-degree field of view, an outdoor-ready design, and HomeKit support. Other eye-catching inclusions here are enhanced night vision, an integrated spotlight, as well as auto zoom and tracking. Plus with the doorbell, you’ll be able to monitor activity at the front door such as package deliveries and the like. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 260 customers. Learn more in our hands-on review. Continue reading to find more security cameras on sale.

More security cameras on sale:

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, 7-day cloud DVR and more. At $130, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform. Or for something even more affordable, TP-Link’s Kasa Cam Outdoor is worth considering at $80 if the water-resistant design is of value.

Don’t forget that we recently got a first look at what to expect from Ubiquiti’s upcoming UniFi Protect Doorbell. Swing by our coverage for a closer look at everything we know so far.

Arlo Ultra 4K System features:

Get a round-the-clock view of your property with this Arlo security system. It includes two wire-free cameras with HDR quality and 180-degree views to capture a wide area, and night vision and auto-zoom features enhance image clarity and details. This Arlo security system’s integrated spotlight deters intruders, and its SmartHub offers connectivity to other home devices.

