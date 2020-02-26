Lock-in 4-yrs. of Car and Driver magazine at $12 shipped (Reg. $60+)

DiscountMags is now offering 4-years of Car and Driver Magazine for $12 with free delivery. Use our exclusive 9TO5TOYS code at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly as much as $20 per year, it is currently on sale for $15 at Amazon (more on this below) where it almost never drops below $5. At just $3 per year, today’s deal is up to $68 in savings, matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. This offer can also be used to extend your existing Car and Driver subscription at a massive discount, no matter how many months may be left on it. More details below.

While today’s lead offer is the lowest 1-year subscription we can find, Amazon is offering 4-month trial subs for $0.99 right now. This is the most affordable way to give the magazine a try before committing to a full year. But Amazon will auto-renew the subscription on you at full price after the trial period if you don’t manually cancel it.

Ideal for car enthusiasts, Car and Driver covers everything from road tests and reviews to motorsports, industry news, and you’ll be hard pressed to find a better deal than $3 per year.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Prefer some comics instead? Well, you're in luck. ComiXology has a couple of very notable sales running on Marvel titles, as well as X-Men and Star Wars graphic novels from just $1.

Car and Driver Magazine:

One of the more common features found in Car and Driver Magazine is the road test segment, which sends vehicles onto a test course. Drivers rate the vehicles based on performance in a series of different conditions, including driving in rain, on asphalt, and on the open road. The writers also review a variety of newer cars, providing in-depth descriptions of the interior, body, and other factors you need to know. The magazine even has exclusive deals with some manufacturers, giving the writers the chance to share news and information that others magazines cannot.

