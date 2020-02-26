ComiXology has kicked off its latest sale, this time putting a collection of Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Soldier graphic novels in the spotlight. Prices start at under $1, with a wide collection of issues starring the Captain America and his two compatriots. One standout is on The Death Of Captain America – The Complete Collection at $9.99. Down from $25, today’s offer matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. As one of the most recent releases focusing on the First Avenger, this book details the aftermath of Hydra’s takeover of the nation alongside Cap’s quest to fight back. Shop the rest of the sale right here or head below for additional top picks.

Other notable deals include:

If you’re not a massive fan of the First Avenger, we’re also still seeing a collection of discounts on some other Marvel comics. There’s up to 67% in savings to be had here on Avengers, X-Men, and Star Wars comics from $1.

If these sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

The Death Of Captain America synopsis:

Steve Rogers is dead! Long live Captain America! He was a hero to millions, an inspiration to America’s armed services and the representative of his nation’s greatest ideals. He lived for his country — and now, he has given his last final measure for the nation he loved, shot down in cold blood. In the aftermath of his death, Cap’s longtime partner, the Falcon, makes revenge his first order of business.

