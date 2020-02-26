Score a rare $99 discount on GoPro’s Karma Grip 3-Axis Gimbal at $200

Amazon currently offers the GoPro Karma Grip for $199.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Usually selling for $299, like you’ll find at B&H, today’s offer comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the lowest we’ve seen in over 6-months. The GoPro Karma Grip is a 3-Axis motorized gimbal that allows you to capture smooth, shake-free video with your HERO5 action camera. Its handheld design makes it a great option for day-to-day use and Karma Grip also offers built-in camera controls for more convenient operation. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 190 customers. Head below for additional details.

If you’d rather record silky smooth video with your smartphone and don’t mind ditching the official GoPro support, then consider picking up this highly-rated Zhiyun Smooth 4 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer at $99 instead.

If you’d rather upgrade to the latest from GoPro instead the company’s 4K60-ready HERO8 Black Action Camera is down to $315. While it’s not compatible with the Karma Grip, this iteration of action cam said to offer enhanced image stability.

GoPro Karma Grip features:

Increase the professionalism of your GoPro videography with this Karma grip. Whether you’re hiking rough terrain or biking in the fast lane, it provides stability for images and lets you control your camera via built-in control buttons. This Karma grip is compatible with common GoPro mounts and can be used with an optional extender.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!