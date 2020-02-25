GoPro’s 4K60-ready HERO8 Black Action Camera is within $6 of its low, now $315

ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten is offering the GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Action Camera for $314.99 shipped when coupon code PRO25A has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $84 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Armed with 4K60 video recording capabilities, this top-of-the-line action camera is an investment that’s built to last for years to come. Thanks to HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization, this action camera aims to keep footage as smooth as possible. For those times when slow-motion footage is best, HERO8 can capture full HD at 240fps. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Give your new action camera some room to breathe with SanDisk’s 128GB Extreme MicroSDXC Card for $24. This card boasts transfer speeds of up to 160MB/s and is built to withstand extreme temperatures, water, shock, and more.

Now that you own a new GoPro, have a look at the recently-debuted Light, Display, and Media mods. These are made by GoPro and do everything from providing additional light to adding a secondary display.

GoPro HERO8 Black features:

Streamlined design: the reimagined shape is more pocketable, and folding fingers at the base let you swap mounts quickly. A new side door makes changing batteries even faster, and the lens is now 2x more impact resistant

