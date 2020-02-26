Score Twelve South’s HiRise 10W Qi Charger at a low of $57.50 (28% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South HiRise 10W Qi Wireless Charger for $57.65 shipped. Usually fetching $80, today’s offer is $2.50 under our previous mention and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. This versatile Qi charger from Twelve South can switch between an upright stand configuration as well as a more basic wireless power pad. The former is ideal for refueling your iPhone at a desk and the like, while the latter ensures to can juice up your AirPods and more. You’re also looking at 10W speeds for quickly topping off your arsenal of devices. Rated 4.3/5 stars, which largely agrees with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing a new all-time low on Twelve South’s AirFly Duo, which has been marked down to $44.40. Down from $50, today’s offer is also the first notable price cut we’ve seen. AirFly Duo allows you to take audio from a typical 3.5mm port and wirelessly transmit it to two devices. It’s a perfect accessory for sharing audio with a friend on a flight and other scenarios. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

For a different style of Qi charger, yesterday we spotted an all-time low on iOttie’s ION Mini, which brings a stylish design to the table alongside 10W speeds. It’s currently on sale for $25, which is down from the usual $40 price tag. There are also a few other ongoing Twelve South deals, including Mac stands and more.

Twelve South HiRise Wireless features:

Elegant chrome and leather pedestal holds phone upright and visible on the desk. Never miss another call or message while charging! Remove Power Disk so you can take it with you to wirelessly charge while traveling. Qi-certified fast charger delivers up to 10W of wireless charging power and works through most phone cases up to 3mm thick.

