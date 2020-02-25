An all-time low brings iOttie’s ION Mini 10W Qi Charger to $25 (Reg. $40)

Amazon offers the iOttie ION Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad in Ash for $24.94 shipped. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 38%, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low in this style. Comprised of a soft feathered fabric, this model features a more premium design than your average wireless charging pad. Plus, not only does it support 10W speeds, but also 7.5W. That means iPhones can take advantage of fast charging as well. It includes a USB-C power adapter in the box, so you’ll have everything needed for wireless charging. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Ditch the more stylish design and save even more by opting for Anker’s PowerWave Pad Charging Pad for $12 at Amazon. This model still lets you take advantage of the 10W max charging speeds, as well as 7.5W power output for you iPhone users. Another downside is that it doesn’t bundle in a wall adapter like the featured deal.

For more charging gear, be sure to swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup where you’ll find everything from cables and Qi chargers to car mounts and more.

iOttie ION Wireless Mini features:

The ion Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad combines the power and efficiency Qi wireless fast charging technology with elevated style for any home or office. Conveniently charge smartphones without charging cables by placing the device on top of the pad to begin charging wirelessly.

