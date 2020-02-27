Amazon is currently taking $200 off Apple’s lineup of 27-inch Retina 5K iMac starting at $1,599 shipped for the 3.0GHz/8BB/1TB model. You’ll also be able to score upgraded models at the same $200 discount, as well. Across the board, these offers are matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen since the holidays. B&H is matching many of these price cuts, too. Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac is equipped with a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill. Plus, with the 2TB Fusion drive, there’s room for all of your documents, photos, videos, and more. Head below for additional information.

Now a perfect way to cash in some of the savings from today’s sale is by grabbing the Twelve South BackPack. This accessory offers a space to store hard drives and other peripherals without cluttering your desk setup. It clamps to the back of the iMac’s stand, and is comprised of a matching aluminum that won’t ruin your setup’s aesthetic.

Need to bring macOS with you on-the-go? Well you’re in luck, as right now we’re still seeing a $700 discount on Apple’s latest 15-inch i9 MacBook Pro. This model is a more than capable mobile workstation if going with a desktop-only Mac is out of the question.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

iMac performance is at an all-time high with a new ninth-generation Intel Core processor, powerful Radeon Pro 500X-series graphics, Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) connectivity, and stunning Retina 5K display with one billion colors and 500 nits of brightness for vibrant images and razor-sharp text.

