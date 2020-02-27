Save $200 on Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K iMac at Amazon

- Feb. 27th 2020 1:45 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently taking $200 off Apple’s lineup of 27-inch Retina 5K iMac starting at $1,599 shipped for the 3.0GHz/8BB/1TB model. You’ll also be able to score upgraded models at the same $200 discount, as well. Across the board, these offers are matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we’ve seen since the holidays. B&H is matching many of these price cuts, too. Apple’s latest 27-inch iMac is equipped with a gorgeous 5K Retina display, AMD graphics, multiple Thunderbolt 3 and USB-A ports along with Gigabit Ethernet. If you’re looking for a solid prosumer-grade content creation machine, Apple’s 5K iMac is sure to fit the bill. Plus, with the 2TB Fusion drive, there’s room for all of your documents, photos, videos, and more. Head below for additional information.

Now a perfect way to cash in some of the savings from today’s sale is by grabbing the Twelve South BackPack. This accessory offers a space to store hard drives and other peripherals without cluttering your desk setup. It clamps to the back of the iMac’s stand, and is comprised of a matching aluminum that won’t ruin your setup’s aesthetic.

Need to bring macOS with you on-the-go? Well you’re in luck, as right now we’re still seeing a $700 discount on Apple’s latest 15-inch i9 MacBook Pro. This model is a more than capable mobile workstation if going with a desktop-only Mac is out of the question.

Be sure to swing by our Apple guide for even more deals on everything from the latest iPads, 16-inch MacBook Pro, and much more.

Apple 27-inch Retina 5K iMac features:

iMac performance is at an all-time high with a new ninth-generation Intel Core processor, powerful Radeon Pro 500X-series graphics, Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) connectivity, and stunning Retina 5K display with one billion colors and 500 nits of brightness for vibrant images and razor-sharp text.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go