Save $700 on Apple’s latest 15-inch i9 MacBook Pro priced at $2,099

- Feb. 24th 2020 8:59 am ET

Feature
0

B&H is currently offering Apple’s mid-2019 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB for $2,099 shipped. Typically fetching $2,799, today’s offer saves you $700, is $201 less than Best Buy’s current sale price, and is one of the best discounts we’ve tracked to date. For comparison, you’ll pay $2,209 for a refurbished model direct from Apple right now. The latest 15-inch MacBook Pro offers an 8-core Intel i9 processor, Retina display, Touch Bar, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports. If you don’t need the extra screen real estate provided by the recent 16-inch model but still want to score a mobile powerhouse, this machine is more than capable of handling a wide-range of tasks. Take a look at our hands-on review for more insight into Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro lineup. 

With plenty of savings left over from today’s lead deal, a great way to use some of that cash would be to outfit your new MacBook Pro with Apple’s official 15-inch Leather Sleeve. It’s comprised of high-quality European Leather and filled with an interior soft microfiber lining for keeping your machine protected on-the-go. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

If that doesn’t give you your fill of Apple discounts, swing by our guide which has rare offers on official iPad accessories, Apple TV 4K deals, and much more on sale.

Apple 15-inch MacBook Pro features:

The space gray mid 2019 Apple 15.4″ MacBook Pro with Touch Bar has been upgraded with a 9th Generation Intel Core eight-core processor. This laptop still features True Tone display technology that automatically adjusts white balance to match the color temperature of the surround light, and the Apple’s T2 coprocessor chip. All of this helps to create a more powerful and versatile system for photographers, video editors, 3D graphic designers, gamers, and coders.

