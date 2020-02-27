Bundle Marshall’s Stanmore Speaker + Major III Headphones at $300 ($520 value)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Marshall Stanmore II Voice Wi-Fi Speaker bundled with Marshall Major III Bluetooth Headphones for $299.99 shipped. The headphones will automatically be added to your cart. Normally you’d pay $400 for the speaker by itself, with the Major III selling for $120. Today’s offer is matching the all-time low on Stanmore II, with the added value of the headphones making this the best we’ve tracked to date. Encased in Marshall’s signature vintage design, the Stanmore II is completed by a 50W internal audio array. Alexa integration allows you to control the speaker with your voice. Marshall’s Major III pair 40mm dynamic drivers with 30-hour battery life and the same leather-wrapped design. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 670 customers.

For those hoping to bring home a more standard Bluetooth speaker without giving up the retro style of the featured deal, check out Marshall’s Stockwell II Portable Speaker. Right now it’s $176 at Amazon and offers the same aesthetic but in a form-factor that’s ready for on-the-go use. Plus, you’ll pocket some extra cash by going with this alternative, as well.

Marshall also just recently took the wraps off its latest pair of headphones, the Monitor II. Equipped with noise cancellation, 45-hour battery life, and Google Assistant integration, these cans are now available for pre-order.

Marshall Stanmore II features:

Experience a new dimension of music with this Zound Industries smart speaker. The built-in Amazon Alexa feature lets you change songs without lifting a finger. This Zound Industries smart speaker has two 15W amplifiers for powerful, clear sound and a far-field microphone array to recognize commands from across the room.

