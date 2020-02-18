Marshall debuts new Monitor II ANC Headphones with 45-hour battery life, more

We’re no strangers to Marshall’s incredible popular lineup of vintage-inspirited headphones and speakers here at 9to5Toys, which is why the brand’s most recent pair of cans particularly caught out eye. Today Marshall is out with its new Monitor II Headphones, merging active noise canceling with its iconic stylings, up to 45-hour battery life, and more. Head below for all the details on the new Marshall Monitor II ANC, as well as all info on pricing and availability.

Marshall Monitor II ANC Headphones

Marshall’s most recent pair of headphones are a clear derivation from the brand’s past releases, sporting the same retro aesthetic reminiscent of old school rock. You’ll find a similar overall design to the previous generation Monitor headphones, with the same premium materials being used for its latest pair. There’s an all-black leather design that comes complemented by gold accenting.

Though functionality-wise, the Marshall Monitor II ANC Headphones can hardly be considered the same as its predecessor. A new pair of custom-tuned 40mm dynamic drivers power the entire listening experience, producing “a superior signature sound only Marshall can deliver.” The pair of headphones is also said to output bright and crisp highs, punchy mids, and deep bass regardless of the volume level.

By far the most eye-catching introduction to the brand’s newest pair of cans is active noise cancellation, which allows you to block out obtrusive audio. On top of just cutting out ambient noises altogether, there is a monitoring mode that can be activated with an onboard ANC button.

When leveraging the ANC technology, you can count on 30-hours of listening time according to the company. That stat jumps up to an even more impressive 45-hours with noise canceling disabled, and Marshall has also included a novel quick-charge feature that converts 15-minutes of refueling into 5-hours of playback. And because we’re talking about a pair of headphones in 2020, you’ll find a USB-C port for charging.

Other notable features here include a multi-function control knob, which allows you to adjust volume, skip tracks, and more without having to get your phone out. In the same spirit, Google Assistant lands on the Marshall Monitor II ANC, giving you access to all of the usual digital assistant’s functionality.

Pre-order Marshall’s latest headphones

The new Marshall Monitor II ANC Headphones are now available for pre-order directly from the company’s online storefront and currently retail for $319.99. Shipping is slated for March 17, so folks looking to bring home these cans won’t have too long to wait.

