Believe it or not, it’s been 24-years since you’ve first been able to explore the Kanto region in the original Pokémon titles. Each year, The Pokémon Company commemorates the date with its annual Pokémon Day celebration. Here at 9to5Toys, we’re getting in the spirit by rounding up our favorite collectibles, gear, and more. So whether you’re a fan of the on-going video game franchise, Pokémon Go, TCG, or the animated series, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at our top merchandise picks.

Best Pokémon Day merchandise

Figures are a staple of any collection, and Funko Pop! are pretty much synonymous with the pop culture collectible these days. So whether you’re looking to add a little Pokémon flair to your desk at work or just want to bring home one of your favorites from the series, these 3-inch figures worth a look.

Funko’s collectible of Pokémon has been expanding over the past few months, with everything from fan-favorites like Pikachu and Mew-Two to the Kanto starters and more. Plus, at $10 or so across the board, picking up one of these vinyl figures is an easy buy for Pokémon fans.

The Pokémon Company is also well-known for its own roster of the in-game characters, preferring to give the same collectible treatment to a lineup of plushes instead. Spanning all eight generations of the franchise, you’ll find a pretty expansive batch of 8-inch plush to bring home. A few of these have found their way into my collection over the years, and they’re pretty easy to recommend if you’re after something a bit more cuddly than a typical figure.

Amazon has quite an impressive list of Pokémon plush available, with most selling for around $10. If you happen to be playing your way through Sword and Shield right now, then grabbing a Sobble, Grookey, or Scorbunny based on your in-game starter is surely a good call.

MacBook bags and more

For older Pokémon fans, it’s not always easy to find merchandise from the series that’s aimed at a more mature audience. That’s not the case over at the official Pokémon Center store though. An easy category to recommend would have to be the storefront’s selection of bags and backpacks, which add some Pokémon action into your everyday carry.

From smaller crossbody bags to full-blown MacBook backpacks, there are quite a few styles to choose from. A personal favorite would have to be the Pokémon-Amie Substitute Timbuk2 Messenger Bag. While it’s on the more expensive side at $200, the design will please Pokémon fans who want to rep some Pikachu stylings without being too flashy. Sure you’ll buy it to celebrate Pokémon Day, but it’ll keep your gear tidy well into the future.

Best Pokémon Day Switch accessories

Odds are if you’re a Pokémon fan, then the same is probably true for Nintendo. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to show off your love of the franchise while decking out your Switch with new accessories. PDP is one of the more well-known players in the space, and the brand hasn’t shied away from giving Pokémon fans themed geared.

I’ve been personally using the PDP’s Pikachu edition of Deluxe Travel Case, and love the canvas design. There are some Pikachu stylings, but they’re not too in your face. On the inside, there’s room for the console alongside assertional accessories, games, and more. It sells for $15 right now. There are also plenty of other styles to choose from here, as well.

Another great add-on to your Switch is PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller. Bringing Nintendo’s own Pro Controller design to a more affordable price point, there are plenty of styles available to give you your fill of Pokémon action. From more simplistic PokéBall designs to gamepads decked out in Galar starter decals, there are a variety of options to fit your preferred aesthetic. Prices range from $40 to $50 depending on which version catches your eye.

Switch games

On the topic of Nintendo Switch, if you still haven’t picked up the latest Pokémon titles, then what are you waiting for? Back when the pair of games were released in November, we adored the latest generation of Pokémon after taking a hands-on look at what the games had to offer. Plus, with some DLC around the corner, now’s a great time to dive into the action. Pokémon Sword and Shield sell for $50 each at right now.

Do you have a favorite piece of Pokémon merchandise? Let us know in the comments below!

