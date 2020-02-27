Pick up two RGBW LED lights with 1,000 lumens of brightness for $5.50 each

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its RGBW 100W LED Light Bulbs for $10.99 Prime shipped with the code 7Q5IN3Z6 at checkout. This is down 30% down from its regular price, this is among the best deal that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering 1,000 lumens of light output, these bulbs are perfect for entertaining and more. Plus, the included remote allows you to easily change the color, pattern, and brightness of the bulbs to make them match whatever mood you’re doing for. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those on a budget will want to ditch the RGBW feature in today’s lead deal to save some cash. This 4-pack of 60W LED bulbs is available for less than $9 Prime shipped at Amazon. Also note that these offer 825 lumens of light instead of the 1,000 that today’s lead deal packs.

Don’t forget to swing by our Smart Home guide. It’s full of great deals today, including sensors and locks. Plus, we recently went hands-on with Wyze Lock and Pad offering our in-depth look, so be sure to check that out.

Govee RGBW 100W LED Light Bulb features:

Versatile LED Bulbs: With different colors optional, the bulb plays various roles in your life. 16 vibrant colors perfectly create romantic or festive ambiance while 1000lm warm white is ideal for daily life lighting.

Away-from-light Control: Comes with a remote control, you can turn bulbs on/off, dim to your desired level or change colors from even 26.24ft away. Never need to get up for shuting off bulbs.

